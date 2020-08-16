General News

Sleeping beside a public toilet with four children - Living condition of La explosion victims

For 56-year-old Oko Adams, his living condition at La in Ghana’s capital Accra is nothing short of poverty, misery and desertion.

On a piece of land in La, where one of the main public toilets are located, Mr Oko has his small make shift structure at a corner. The structure which is barely big enough to accommodate three average height people, serves as a bedroom for his family of five, a kitchenette, laundry room and several others.



At first sight, you would not attach human existence to the small wooden structure which by virtue of its impoverished nature is distinct from all the buildings in the neigbourhood.



It appears deserted and abandoned, but a second look showed signs of human activities; children playing around. He told GhanaWeb “they’re my children.”



That is not all, right beside their sleeping space is a hen coop which is half the size of his makeshift structure. This has been his home for the past two years.



But for the unfortunate incident which occurred over a week ago, he lived on and took care of his children with the menial jobs which he humbly described as “my by-day jobs.”



Now, his children have been involved in a rare suspected grenade explosion and luck eluded one of them, seven-year-old Tettey Adams. To worsen his financial woes, his child’s injury to his leg, rib and back is currently milking his paltry coffers dry.

When GhanaWeb spoke to Mr Oko for the first time at Korle Bu teaching Hopital, he broke down in tears while narrating the incident and his living condition, as a single parent.



Mr Adams said he spent a hefty amount of money on drugs, x-ray and others which run him low on cash, as a result, he was unable to afford hospital bills when doctors discharged them on Friday.



At his small makeshift structure Friday, August 14, 2020 he told the team that doctors said the latest x-ray taken of his son’s leg injury shows a kneecap fracture which needs urgent attention but at the moment he doesn’t have the financial muscles to sustain treatment.



“I have nothing, I’ve used all the money in my savings to take care of my child’s medical bills. Now I have nothing left. Please my fellow Ghanaians, government come to my aid and help me take care of my child. I’m begging you,” he cried.





