Sly Tetteh-Ken Agyapong showdown in parliament was over loan repayment - Reports

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP gesturing at Sly Tetteh

A verbal confrontation on the floor of Parliament was widely reported in the media on February 13, 2024; as the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and his counterpart from Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro faced off on the blind side of the presiding speaker.

The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong was seen in an agitated mode gesturing towards his colleague Sylvester Tetteh, alias Sly Tetteh.



It took the intervention of the Deputy Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin to shepherd Tetteh out of the chamber as others tried to calm Agyapong.



Even though most of the news reports stated that the exact cause of the altercation was unknown, the state-run Daily Graphic's reporter has alleged that it was over a personal matter.



According to Graphic Online's reporter Daniel Kenu, Sly Tetteh owes Mr Agyapong and when the Assin Central MP confronted him for the money, Tetteh allegedly told him to take him to court, which apparently infuriated Mr Agyapong to react angrily, a graphic.com.gh report stated.



This was corroborated by privately-owned mynewsgh.com which stated in their report thus: "Reports from parliament suggest the Assin Central MP had demanded the repayment of a loan he granted the Ngleshie MP who retorted that Kennedy Agyapong should go to court.



"This infuriated the defeated NPP Flagbearer hopeful which led to a brief misunderstanding," the report added.

In a video circulated later after the day's sitting, the two gentlemen were spotted sharing a light moment in the office of Afenyo-Markin. They were later joined by other New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs.



