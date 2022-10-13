Small Scale Miners Association adopt Birim River to showcase commitment to galamsey fight

Some members of the

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM) have announced their intentions to help government's renewed efforts in the fight against illegal mining.

During a brief meeting with the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, Hon. George Mireku Duker on Thursday, 13th October 2022 in Accra, the association assured the government that it will work assiduously towards the national goal of eradicating illegal mining.



The group said it has unanimously decided to adopt the Birim River as it pet project and will initiate and support measures to cleanse the River.



Godwin Armah, the General Secretary of the Association stated that they will partner with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the turbidity of the River Birim is reduced to a desirable level.



"We pledged that we will take the Birim River and ensure the turbidity level is reduced."



He further indicated that his outfit has held positive engagements with the George Grant University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in helping out with the task ahead.

In view of the arrangement, the University will continue to collect samples from the Birim River to assess progress made.



Hon. George Mireku Duker, in his brief opening remarks, said he is happy the association has heeded to government's call for collective stakeholder participation in the fight against illegal mining in water bodies.



The Deputy Lands Minister hinted that in the coming weeks, the first batch of River guards who are undergoing training at the Tema Naval Base will be deployed on the various water bodies to protect the waterbodies.



He added that "the security agencies have ramped up their efforts in patrolling our lands and river bodies to protect them."