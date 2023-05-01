'Small' but important jobs that Ghanaians overlook

Trotro drivers, borla truck drivers and fishers are among these workers who should be appreciated

Work is work and there are types. White-collar and then blue-collar jobs. Whereas white-collar jobs are usually done in office settings, blue-collar jobs usually require skill and vocation.

But there are jobs considered blue jobs whose role cannot be understated.



These jobs are usually downplayed but in this piece, we pick out a FEW of them, in no particular order, to talk about why these jobs should be respected as the world celebrates workers today.



Traders/market women:



They are considered one of the biggest backbones of the economy. Without them, many of the things we purchase will be difficult to acquire.



They include market women and men who will usually go to the villages to get food items like tomatoes, yam, pepper, onion, to bring to the city.



There are also businessmen and women who deal in the trade of various items including bags, clothes, machines among others that help make life easier for all.



These traders also engage in imports and exports to help improve the economy. They may not be very respected but without doubt, traders which include market women exist to help people eat, dress, and live comfortably.

Trotro/Commercial drivers:



Transportation is without a doubt a very important part of our daily lives. Without transportation, movement will be very difficult and most workers, students, etc. will be stranded.



Yes, some people who have the luxury of owning vehicles may not be able to relate but majority of Ghanaians who depend on commercial vehicles to move around do so only because Trotro drivers, taxi drivers and sometimes cab drivers exist.



The importance of the bus driver, conductor (mate), and other commercial drivers has been evident the few times some of these commercial groups decided to go on strike. When there is rush hour and few vehicles available, it is also very evident how much then we need these drivers.



Fishers:



They may fall under farmers and are gradually gaining some respect but in terms of prevalence, they have not been one of the professions that are very respected in Ghana.



They go through a lot to provide fish which is a major source of protein for many in Ghana. Going to sea is definitely not easy and drawing the net with a full catch requires a lot of manpower.

In fact, without the fisher, eggs and meat will be the major source of protein for us, and yet what is food without some good fish in between. So perhaps next time you see a fisher, pay his some respect because they are hard workers and they deserve it.



Food vendors:



Food is life. Everybody eats and needs to eat to live but food vending may not necessarily be considered one of the very respected jobs in Ghana. At almost every corner, there is a kenkey seller, gobe (beans/red-red) seller, fried rice, meat-pie, waakye, tz or banku seller, Kofi Brokeman sellers are not left out.



These people make life easier for persons who cannot necessarily cook every day to their places of work, school among others. For breakfast, you just make a stop at the hot kooko joint and get some food, lunchtime is sorted with the food vendor just across the street, and for snacks and supper, those are also catered for.



Interestingly, the people who provide these may not be up the ladder when importance is being considered in terms of profession in Ghana.



Mechanics:



In Ghana, they are called fitters. They help with maintaining vehicles and vehicle engineering.

You’d usually see them in oily overalls under vehicles or fixing one part of the vehicle or the other. Without these, the vehicles we use will not survive when there are breakdowns.



Their work is also very important because they ensure the trotros, taxis, and other commercial vehicles that are used are working on the roads.



Masons:



Without these, the architect and engineer’s job cannot be complete.



They bring the buildings to life, doing the very ‘dirty’ part of the job; mixing sand with cement to build, moulding blocks, climbing ladders, and doing the woodwork among other things.



These are definitely a group that should be respected because without them, we cannot have homes and structures to lay in, work from, among other things.



Cleaners:

At the office of every white-collar worker, there is a cleaner to ensure the place is always clean and dusted, sometimes even before staff come in.



This includes mopping, dusting, cleaning of the toilets etc. These people break their bones to get the place clean for people to come in and they should be duly respected.



Imagine the day the cleaners refuse to come in, how would the office you sit in look? Something to think about perhaps.



Borla truck drivers:



They announce their presence in different ways, mostly with megaphones and sometimes beeps, calling for people to bring their waste to be disposed of. Every home needs these people to rid their homes of waste which otherwise will invite rodents, maggots and other insects.



So every time you see a trash truck driver, smile and be nice. Speak nicely to them and be respectful.



Happy workers day to all.