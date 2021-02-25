Small scale miners hail Abu Jinapor

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor

Director of Finance for the Small Scale Miners Association, Francis Opoku has regarded the Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor as the right man for the job.

On his accord, the Minister-designate, who is yet to lead the ministry has shown great leadership abilities, especially prior to being vetted yesterday.



Francis Opoku disclosed that Abu Jinapor prior to his vetting consulted various opinion leaders including small scale miners, who gave him (Abu Jinapor) ideas and opinions for policies to help improve the sector.



“He (Abu Jinapor) sought the opinions of the major stakeholder in the mining industry including us and we gave him our ideas to make our industry better. This means he is a person who means business”.



Francis described steps taken by Abu Jinapor as one in the right direction and hopes he continues along that path if given the nod to assume the position of Minister for Lands & Natural Resources.

Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, Francis said, “The politicians make policies without involving small scale mining operators. They always make policies without consulting us or even knowing our position. The step he (Abu Jinapor) took is in the right direction and if he continues this, it will help us as a country, improve lives and that of galamsey operators”.



The Minister-nominee for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has told Parliament at his vetting yesterday that the President’s resolve to fight illegal mining remains unshaken.



He furthered he has been instructed by the President that in the event that he gets the approval from Parliament, he should continue the drive to stamp out illegal mining.



Abu Jinapor stated that despite the challenges encountered in the battle against the canker, the Akufo-Addo-led government’s resolve is unwavering.