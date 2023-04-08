2
Smaller political parties should operate as pressure groups - Sammi Awuku

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammi Awuku, a one-time National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed concerns about the status of some political parties in the country.

He is of the view that these parties which may never win the presidency are better off operating as pressure groups instead on being on the books as parties.

“There are some political parties that I know in Ghana, which I think that should be more of a pressure group than political parties,” Awuku told pro-NPP Asaase News.

“If you are not set up to win elections, to implement ideas, then it is more of a pressure group,” he added.

The NPP and main opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] are the only two parties that have won presidential elections since 1992. All other parties can only boast of seats in parliament.

In the current parliament, however, there are 137 MPs on the part of both parties with the only other lawmaker being an independent candidate representing the people of Fomena.

