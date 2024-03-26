Smart Schools project: Government rushed in launching empty tablets – Minority

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe is Ranking Member Committee on Education in Parliament

The Minority caucus in Parliament is questioning what it says is government’s rush to launch the Smart Schools Project to give 1.2 million tablets to students at the pre-tertiary level.

Government on Monday, March 25, 2024, launched the project with 450,000 to be distributed in the first phase to enhance teaching and learning.



But the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kotoe tells Starr News that the tablets are empty hence questioning the rush to launch the initiative.

"They have launched it but I know and Ghanaians must know that it is not 1.3 million that they have distributed, it is 450,000. Meanwhile, the Minister also told us that the tablets have not been loaded with the needed information.



"So it is an empty tablet he has launched. The Minister told us that there is a technical committee in place working on it and they have not finished, they have to seek clearance from some of the authors before they can load the tablet with textbooks and the information needed. Because if you do that you can be charged for plagiarism. So the technical committee is in place and I don’t know why the rush to launch the tablet,” he said.