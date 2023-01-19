Smart move – Koku Anyidoho reacts to NDC holding presidential and parliamentary primaries together

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commended the party for fixing its parliamentary and presidential primaries for the 2024 general elections on the same day.

According to him, the move will prevent influence peddling in the choosing of parliamentary candidates which is often seen when presidential candidates are elected first.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, January 19, 2023, Koku Anyidoho added that the move will also ensure that all persons who want to contest in the party’s flagbearership race are not prevented.



“Smart move: Parliamentary & Presidential primaries on the same day to ensure nobody emerges Flagbearer earlier, & use any narcissist agenda to influence the Parliamentary primaries. It also means all the infantile noise about not having a contest for Flagbearer is hogwash,” parts of the tweet read.



The largest opposition political party in Ghana, the NDC, set Saturday, May 13, 2023, as the date to elect their flagbearer.



The party said they will also elect their parliamentary candidates for all the constituencies across the country on the same day.



This was announced by the NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey at a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

According to the General Secretary, both elections will happen concurrently in all 276 constituencies of the NDC instead of 275 as they recognise SALL as a constituency.



Smart move : Parliamentary & Presidential primaries on the same day to ensure nobody emerges Flagbearer earlier, & use any narcissist agenda to influence the Parliamentary primaries. It also means all the infantile noise about not having a contest for Flagbearer is hogwash???? pic.twitter.com/421RtvG2SS — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) January 19, 2023

