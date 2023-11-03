Smiles, handshakes as Akufo-Addo meets Kennedy Agyapong at NPP HQ

President Akufo-Addo shakes hands with Kennedy Agyapong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met with Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, at the party headquarters in Accra on November 2, 2023.

The president was at the premises to partake in a meeting of flagbearer hopefuls for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race scheduled for November 4, 2023.



Close contenders in the race, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, crossed paths at the party's national headquarters.



In a photo shared by the state-run Daily Graphic, the president is spotted sharing a handshake with Agyapong who is heartily smiling. In the shot are Bawumia and another aspirant, Francis Addai-Nimoh and other leading members of the NPP.



The fourth aspirant, Owusu Afriyie Akoto was also present at the event but not captured in the particular photo.



The quartet signed a document pledging to respect the outcome of the elections of November 4, 2023.

The Bawumia - Agyapong meeting sparked a moment of a pleasant and friendly meeting which is different from earlier instances when they both disagreed with each other on their respective campaign platforms.



Prior to this meeting, there have been accusations and counter accusations from both camps.



The latest of these accusations came when the MP, Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that he was offered some $800million by some bigwigs of the NPP to step down for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a swift response, the Bawumia camp refuted the claims and challenged Kennedy Agyapong to come out with the names of the persons who came to him with such an offer.



The New Patriotic Party is to hold a press conference on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to update the public on the development and plans ahead of the National Delegates Conference, slated for November 4, 2023, where the delegates will get the chance to select the leader of the party into the 2024 general elections.



.@honkenagy and @MBawumia exchange pleasantries at the NPP council of Elders meeting ahead of the Nov 4 polls



