Snake bites student of Have Senior Tech Institute while going to prep

Some of the students sleeping on the corridors of the school

A final year Auto Mechanic Student of Have Senior Technical Institute in Afadjato South District of the Volta Region is battling for his life after he was bitten by a snake while going to prep in the evening.

The student, named Constant, after being bitten on Saturday, March 11, 2023, was rushed to the Kpando Government Hospital for treatment hospital.



A visit by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan to the school revealed that the school’s lighting system is very poor as there are only four street lights on the school compound leaving most of the area very dark and dangerous.



Some students in an interview disclosed that this is the third time a snake has bitten a student when going to learn in the evening, and have therefore appealed to the District Chief Executive for the Afadjato South District to come to their aid by supporting them with more street lights to enhance lighting on campus and make the place safer.



They usually go to the bush to ease themselves due to lack of toilet facilities in the school.



Aside from the lighting issue, almost all the first-year students sleep on corridors, in classrooms and the dining hall due to lack of adequate space in the dormitory.

Some students who were seen sleeping on their chop boxes and trunks in the night said they have no option but to sleep out because their dormitories are overcrowded.



They claim food shortage on campus has compelled boarders to sneak out to the community at night to buy food to eat.



The school has infrastructural challenges as the students use classrooms as their dining hall and host other social gatherings at the same place due to lack of an assembly hall.



They are therefore calling on the government to come to their aid and support them.



The School is facing numerous challenges which need immediate attention from the District Chief Executive Etornam James Flolu else the school is gradually collapsing.