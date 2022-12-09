Snakes take over Enyan Abaasa Anglican Basic School

The school building has no doors and windows

Snakes have taken over Enyan Abaasa Anglican Basic School in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Academic activities are, thus, being disrupted by the situation since the reptiles pose a threat to teachers and pupils.



The school building has no doors and windows, so the reptiles easily gain access to the classrooms from the bushes that surround the school.



Speaking in an interview with Class91.3FM’s Central regional correspondent, Nana Tawiah, Headmistress Grace Opaku Mensah noted that the school is faced with many other challenges which require the attention of the government and natives of the community.



“The school block is incomplete. There are no windows. The building is incomplete. The building is in a poor state. When it rains, we all get drenched, and water enters the classrooms”.



“The school lacks toilet facilities. The pupils use the bush. It is scary because there are snakes all around, so, it is not safe.”

She indicated that the school needs certain facilities to enhance teaching and learning.



“We don’t have science lab and computer lab to even say we’ll get an office for teachers,” the headmistress stated.



She disclosed that the school, which has a population of 500, will be able to serve the community better if the needed facilities are provided.



She appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and the government to come to the aid of the school.