Snatching ballot papers: Probe Carlos Ahenkorah, bring him to book – Private citizen petitions Speaker

A private citizen John Bambir has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to cause to set up a special committee, if not privileges committee, to thoroughly conduct a full-scale investigation into the snatching of ballot papers by Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West and bring him to book.

Mr Ahenkorah on 7 January 2021 during the election of the eighth Speaker of the fourth republic snatch ballot papers and attempted to bolt disrupting the counting process.



He did that because the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Speaker position was winning the race and eventually won.



Mr Ahenkorah has since apologised in a press statement explaining that “I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us”.



“I apologise though to my family and friends, both far and near, who may be affected by my actions.”



“The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologise but I tried!!!”



But Mr Bambir wants the lawmaker to be punished for his action.

According to the petition, Mr Ahenkorah is not more Ghanaian than Christian Nukpete, 39, who has been jailed and banned for five years from registering and voting in any election in Ghana and also fined GHS3,600 for snatching a ballot box at the just ended general election in Sena West in December 2020.



“As a matter of fact, the lawmaker must also be taken through the same laws to forestall such an occurrence in the future,” the petition said.



The petitioner also wants Mr Ahenkorah to immediately step aside pending investigation into an action which he says contravenes the people's laws on election or even the provision of C.I. 127.



Read the full petition below:



PETITION DIRECTED TO THE SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT TO CAUSE TO SET UP SPECIAL COMMITTEE, IF NOT PRIVILEGES COMMITTEE, TO THOROUGHLY CONDUCT A FULL-SCALE INVESTIGATION INTO THE SNATCHING OF BALLOT PAPERS BY HON. CARLOS AHENKORAH, MP FOR TEMA WEST AND BRING HIM TO BOOK.



The petition as follows;

1. That, I watched the dishonourable action by the above -mentioned MP, who snatched ballot papers during the election of the speaker for the 8th Parliament last Thursday.



2. That, what the gentleman did is not just criminal but has also cast dark clouds about our democracy and has once again exposed the undemocratic tendencies of the Akufo-Addo-led Administration.



3. That, I know Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah’s inaction actually reaffirmed the dastardly acts of convenience to abuse judicial processes, intimidation, brazen disregard for the provisions of the 1992 constitution of Ghana and naked acts of day robbery witnessed at polling stations and collation centres across the country of the 2020 December 7 elections that Ghanaians complained about.



4. That, Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah was not the polling agent for the NPP caucus in parliament before, during and after the election so he has no locus in showing total disregards for the people's law on elections and also obstructing parliament in the performance of its functions.



DEMAND



- That, the speaker should invoke article 122 of the 1992 constitution on Mr Carlos Ahenkorah's since his dastardly act is a clear obstruction of Parliamentary business.

- That, Carlos Ahenkorah is not more Ghanaian than Christian Nukpete, 39, who has been jailed, banned for five years from registering and voting in any election in Ghana and fined ¢3,600 for snatching a ballot box at the just ended general election in Sena West. As a matter of fact, the lawmaker must also be taken through the same laws to forestall such occurrence in the future.



- That, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah must immediately step aside pending investigation into an action which contravenes the people's laws on election or even the provision of C.I. 127.



- That, I pray the august house does not take this matter lying down as it is a dent on its image globally.



Thank you!



Signed;



John Bambir

Yamoransa, Mfantseman.



Cc.



-Clerk of Parliament



- leadership of the National Democratic Congress in Parliament



- leadership of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament.



- All media house