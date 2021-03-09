SoNA 2021: Akufo- Addo eulogizes ‘senior’ Bagbin

Akufo-Addo and Bagbin during his swearing-in in January 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed his resolve to work with the legislature to better the well being of the citizenry.

Akufo-Addo was speaking in parliament today during the 2021 State of The Nation Address.



He lauded the speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, who he described as his senior in parliament.



“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate once again the Speaker of Parliament, the Right Honourable Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, on becoming speaker of the 8th parliament. His has been a distinguished career.



“Having entered the first parliament of the Fourth Republic in 1993 and I came to meet him in the second parliament in 1997,” the president added.

He outlined some of the different roles that Bagbin had occupied during his close to three decades in parliament. Bagbin he noted was a one-time majority leader and a minister of state.



As Speaker of Parliament, he is the third most powerful person in the governance hierarchy – only after the president and the vice-president.



“It is wholly appropriate that at such a crucial period in the history of our country, my senior in parliament and I should work together for the well being of the Ghanaian people,” the president added.