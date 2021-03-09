SoNA 2021: Unanimous Election Petition verdict was excellent and well-reasoned – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as well-reasoned the affirmation of his win of the 2020 Presidential election race by the Supreme Court last week.

The Seven Member panel of the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 4, 2021, delivered its verdict on the petition brought before it by the National Democratic Congress’ candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



The Supreme Court in its unanimous ruling read by the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah described the petition as lacking merit.



President Akufo-Addo delivering his first State of the Nation Address of his second term in Parliament today described the court’s decision as excellent and well-reasoned.



“I am particularly delighted as this message, the first of my second term, the validity of which was unanimously upheld last week in a well-reasoned and excellent ruling by a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by the Chief Justice of on March 4, 2021,” the President stated.



The Petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama in his pleadings asked the court to annul the December 9, 2020, announcement by the Electoral Commissioner, Madam Jean Mensa on the basis that none of the 12 candidates gained more than 50% of the valid votes cast.

He also called on the court to cause a rerun of the election between himself and President Akufo-Addo.











