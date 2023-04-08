1
Soak it like bitters for me to drink - Pastor redefines 'money is evil' scripture

Jnjkbj.png Prophet Albert Delali Yevunyah Jnr.

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Albert Delali Yevunyah Jnr. of the Favour Empire Ministry International has stated that the widely-used Bible scripture that asserts that money is the root of all evil has no basis in his personal beliefs.

According to the man of God, Christianity is founded on one's beliefs and the personal relationship he has with God, rather than solely on the scriptures.

He further argued that money, if bad, wouldn't have been something God blessed men with.

The clergyman explained in a video sighted by GhanaWeb that God created both the rich and the poor and made a Biblical personality like Solomon a wealthy man, the reason money cannot be regarded as evil.

Speaking in an interview with Onua TV on April 07, 2023, he argued: “…Even the ministry if you want to support me to expand it, you cannot use commodities but rather money.

When asked about his opinion on the popular bible verse “…For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs,” as stated in 1 Timothy 6:10, the man of God responded “I need that root. In fact, use it to soak bitters for me,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



AM/SARA

