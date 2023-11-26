Social Welfare Department arrests 6 persons in Accra over illegal fundraising for sick persons

The suspects are expected to be arraigned before court

Six individuals have been apprehended in Accra and Kumasi by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with the Legon Police for engaging in fraudulent fundraising activities under false pretenses related to purportedly 'sick' individuals.

The illegal fundraising operations were notably concentrated at Nyamekye Traffic Light, Barn Yard, Kwashieman, Madina Reece Junction, Pantang Junction and McCarthy Junction.



The operation initiated at Madina Reece Junction led to the arrest of three individuals at the Madina Traffic Light. Subsequently, another group at Pantang Junction was targeted based on intelligence received by the police.



Although the suspects according to a report by Adomonline.com had fled upon arrival, they left behind their instruments and a defective vehicle used for storing these tools. The police swiftly arranged for the towing of the faulty vehicle to the Legon Police Station premises, where the three detainees were taken.



Senior Development Officer at the Department of Social Welfare, Korankye Oduro cautioned the alleged fundraisers, emphasizing the illegality of begging on the streets for sick children and directing them to the Social Welfare Department.



During questioning at the Legon Police Station, a woman among the detainees volunteered to lead the team to the head of the syndicate. The team proceeded to Nyamekye at Lapaz Kofcee Hotel, but the suspect had already escaped.



However, with information from local traders, three additional individuals engaged in similar activities were arrested by the police.

Expressing dismay, some Ghanaians noted that these fraudsters exploited people's sympathy and compassion for the sick.



District Commander Superintendent Cecilia Appiah Ampofo disclosed that the suspects would be taken to the Ministries Police Station for prosecution.



The suspects are expected to arraigned before a court for prosecution.



As per the Department of Social Welfare, all six suspects are currently in custody at the Ministries Police Station.



