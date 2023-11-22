Social media erupts as woman bags 7 awards, emerges overall best graduating student

In a display of academic excellence, Selaweo Akusika Ayetor, has achieved the extraordinary feat, after she was named the best student in all six of her courses, earning her a total of seven prestigious awards.

Graduating from the South East Technological University, the ceremony, held at the Accra Conference Centre, was filled with the university’s management, faculty, students and guests.



They all gave a standing ovation and applause as she walked across the stage to receive not just one, but seven awards for her outstanding achievements in each of her academic pursuits.



The courses Ayetor topped included Research Methods, Strategy Process and Leadership, Technology Integration, Innovation Management, Vendor and Service management, Information Technology Management and the final student dissertation.



By way of expressing her appreciation, Selawoe Akusika Ayetor, in a LinkedIn post noted that she is happy to be an inspiration in a generation where women are taking over.



Watch Akushika Ayetor as she received her awards













