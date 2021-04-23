Social media reactions to Adom-Otchere’s latest attack on Asiedu Nketia, Manasseh

Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere

The long-standing feud between Paul Adom-Otchere and Manasseh Azure Awuni was stoked last night after the Good Evening Ghana show host fired yet another barrage of attacks at the investigative journalist.

In a supposed editorial which was centered on a 2020 interview John Dramani Mahama granted Kofi TV on the Ford Expedition saga, Adom-Otchere in a typical fashion questioned the investigative modus operandi of Manasseh.



“This journalism of I catch you, I catch you, I catch you, is not journalism. Journalism is an intellectual and scholarly exercise,” Adom-Otchere said.



He explained that journalism “is when you read the sectional address of the president and you read the budget of his finance minister and you find a contradiction, then we have a story. We don’t need to record anybody.”



Investigative journalism, Adom-Otchere says, “is a much deeper work. It’s not hiding cameras on your body and I catch you, I catch you, I catch you. I recorded; I was filming; you were filming for what?”.



Prior to that, Adom-Otchere also took the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia, slamming him for his performance as John Mahama’s star witness in the 2020 election petition.



Adom-Otchere referred to Asiedu Nketia as an opportunist who wanted to take advantage of the petition to become ‘a national hero’.

He said Asiedu Nketia was ‘clutching at straws’ and engaged in ‘palm wine’ talk.



“The reason why Asiedu Nketia went to court as a star witness is that he thought he will be able to take advantage of what happened in 2013 when Dr Bawumia was the star witness and became a national hero. That’s what he was looking for,” Paul Adom-Otchere said on Thursday's edition of his show as monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “he [Asiedu Nketia] goes to court and he talks palm wine talk. When you are clutching at straw in court as Asiedu Nketia was, how they say it and the way they told us at the University of Ghana Law Faculty is that, that’s palm wine talk.”



The attack on the two persons elicited various reactions on social media with Adom-Otchere among the top trends last night.



Twitter users expressed diverse view on his ‘editorial’ with majority opposing his views on Asiedu Nketia and Manasseh.



Paul Adom Otchere's show turned Comedy Central years ago — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) April 22, 2021

One man thousand Aseidu Nketiah shade with just a sentence "Village Lotto forecaster" and Paul Adom Otchere took one week to research and spent more ths. 15 minutes to respond. The thing pain Paul Adom Otchere paaaa pic.twitter.com/og3KYbERYn — slightly used virgin(SUV) ????️ (@theonlySUV) April 22, 2021

Love him or hate him, Paul Adom Otchere is a true gem!! — agyapong k. steven (@expi_noza) April 22, 2021

So the show Paul Adom Otchere Dey do rydeee what be the moral lesson ? — Nii Awuley ???????? (@gb3k3tee_gym) April 22, 2021

Exactly what Paul Adom Otchere is doing tonight. https://t.co/rHFSOapZtb — Nana Kwame (@Nana_Kwame98) April 22, 2021

Paul Adom Otchere just plunged NDC folks into a state of confusion - whether to thank him about Mahama or to bash him because of Asiedu Nketiah. On the other hand, this agenda was set on for Manesseh Azure. ???? — MR AMoaH (@mrdan_am) April 22, 2021

They said Asiedu Nketiah came to do Palm wine talk at the courtroom during the Election petition.

Paul Adom-Otchere ankasa be like he get beef plus am ???????? — Andy Darks (@abi_darks) April 22, 2021

Is Paul Adom Otchere aware of this? And he chosed to attack the general. Sammy Gyamfi will deal with him https://t.co/UIql1BEsCw — Makafui Theodore (@MakafuiTheodore) April 22, 2021

What Paul adom otchere said is not funny. With his incoherent argument chaii.where is this analysis thing coming from? What does he analyse?..A whole current affairs show was dedicated to defame Aseidu Nketsiah... ridiculous — Bryan the mensah for life❤️ (@JoshLamar19) April 22, 2021