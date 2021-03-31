Social media reactions to Okudzeto Ablakwa's resignation from Parliament's Appointments Committee

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the early hours of Wednesday, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament indicating his immediate resignation from the Appointments Committee of the House.

According to the MP, his decision was premised on both principle and personal grounds.



A section of Ghanaians have since his announcement this morning been reacting especially on social media with Okudzeto Ablakwa's name trending on different platforms.



The reactions have however been varied as some have cited the situation as a confirmation of Mr Ablakwa’s personality and his level of integrity.



On the other hand, some have interpreted it as an attempt by the MP to incite his party’s base against their leadership considering the recent developments in parliament in relation to the approval of some ministerial nominees.



There are also those who hold the view that the resignation is a confirmation of cracks in the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

See some social media reactions to the resignation of Mr Ablwakwa below:





For Ablakwa to resign from the Appointments Committee then the matters are really deep. — Okyeman (@StreetzBib) March 31, 2021

In my opinion, Okudzeta Ablakwa wants to insight the NDC grassroots against Haruna Iddrisu & co. — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) March 31, 2021

Thank you hon Okudzeto Ablakwa for choosing to protect your integrity and standing up for the grassroots of the party instead your own personal parochial interest. Your will go far! God bless you sir! As for the rest, their cup will soon be full! — GH~Billgates???????????? (@BillgatesGh) March 31, 2021

Ablakwa’s resignation from the Appointment’s Committee indicates the destructive force/wave hovering over the NDC. — Joel Agbesinyale (@JNyale1) March 31, 2021

Okudzeto Ablakwa dey work the presidential ambition with these antics. — Gabbz (@politicalgabby) March 31, 2021

in my books currently:



Sammy Gyamfii for future president.



Isaac Adongo, MP, for future president.



S. Okudzeto-Ablakwa, MP, for future prez. — novisi dzitrie (@novisid) March 31, 2021

Okudzeto Ablakwa's political IQ is at an all time high. — Joseph Mireku (@thejosephmireku) March 31, 2021