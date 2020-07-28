8
General News Tue, 28 Jul 2020

Social media reactions to Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s outdooring as Mahama’s running mate

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Running Mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, John Mahama's running mate

A section of Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their opinions on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) official outdooring of professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s running.

The event which was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Monday July 28, saw the former Education Minister deliver her maiden speech since her nomination as the running mate on July 6, 2020.

In delivering her speech she thanked the party and flagbearer for their decision to nominate her.

There has been a mix-bag of reactions on Facebook and Twitter following her speech and here is a compilation of a few of them:













Source: www.ghanaweb.com

