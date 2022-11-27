53
Social media reactions trail Bawumia's commercial flight trip to Tamale

Bawumia Africa World Airlines.jfif Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia aboard AWA flight

Sun, 27 Nov 2022

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia was spotted aboard a local flight on an in-country flight.

A photo shared by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on social media disclosed that the Tamale-bound flight took off in the morning of Saturday, November 26.

A smiling Bawumia is strapped with his seat belt aboard the Africa World Embraer 145 plane.

He is without a passenger on the double-seat row with his security aide seated right behind him.

Manasseh captioned the photo thus: "This morning, those of us on board Africa World's Embraer 145 commercial flight to Tamale were joined by an unexpected passenger.

"I don't know how often it happens, but this is the first time I have heard or seen Ghana's president or vice president on a local commercial flight," the post added.

The photo has generated divided reactions with those praising his gesture whiles others are dismissing same as mere theatrics and actions meant to show off.

For others, they point to how leaders in other jurisdictions often ride bicycles and board buses and trains to and from work.

Find the photo as shared by Manasseh:



Below are some of the reactions:







