Social media reacts to the return of Osafo-Maafo

Yaw Osafo-Maafo has returned to government as a Senior Presidential Advisor

It didn't take long but he is back and for many people, the glaring surprise on the knowledge that the former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, after announcing his exit from government only a few months ago, has already received comforting news of a new appointment can only be mysterious.

On social media, many have been sharing their reactions to the news that rocked newswires yesterday.



In January this year, the Senior Minister at the time, served notice of his decision to resign from the position and government entirely.



Asaase.com reported that the experienced politician had informed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his decision to step down from his role, a piece of news that followed calls for him to be excluded from President Akufo-Addo’s second term.



Under his tutelage, the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS), which is to be implemented between 2018-2023 was prepared.

His office also was instrumental in the implementation of the government’s Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



He was, however, involved in a series of controversies, most notably the $1million Kroll and Associates deal.



This deal which was brought to light by the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo is believed to be one of the reasons Mr. Domelevo was forced to go on leave.



Users on Twitter have since his new announcement of having been appointed as a Senior Presidential Advisor, have been commenting on the news and here are some of them:

The bread knife them dey take cut the national cake dey Osafo Marfo ein kitchen. — Mr. S (@Mr_Swrites) April 14, 2021

Osafo Maafo is 80 years? Wow let's just let this man rest https://t.co/HHbuyVyUJw — Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) April 14, 2021

Your view on Osafo Maafo as Senior Presidential advisor — Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) April 13, 2021

Whatever president @NAkufoAddo sees in Osafo Maafo, I wish that our employers and our girlfriends see that in us because it looks like the President cannot do without Him. https://t.co/s7ng1XF7Jc — Akwasi Boateng???? (@AkwasiAbolo) April 14, 2021

I've come to the conclusion that Osafo-Maafo has Showboy's nudes secof I don't understand ... https://t.co/yX33hxILwW — KOFI Twum-Barima (@TwumBarima_) April 13, 2021

There must be something Mr Osafo Maafo is REALLY good at besides cooking #Macmillan and #Kroll-like deals. Other than that,why is Akufo Addo hell bent on keeping him at the high table? ???? pic.twitter.com/HshnNVtDzM — #Kwame Rikki ???????????????????????? (@ricword4u) April 13, 2021

Osafo-Maafo : Retirement nny3 easy oh. Sika nu asa nti maba biom pic.twitter.com/58eYHm3EwB — Julz (@azedi) April 14, 2021

Osafo Maafo is back to finalize his retirement package (Agyapa Royalties Deal) ???????????? — Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) April 13, 2021