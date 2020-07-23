General News

Social media users descend on Sammy Gyamfi for threatening security forces

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is facing social media backlash after his comments that supposes that security officers will lose their jobs if President Nana Addo is voted out of power.

In a press conference held at the NDC Headquarters yesterday, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that security officials who he accused were in bed with the President will be mercilessly dealt with when the NDC comes into power.



“The police officers and the military officers are making their career conterminous with that of President Akufo-Addo. The day President Akufo-Addo exits office will be the last day they will serve as policemen and military men and we will deal with them mercilessly”.



Sammy Gyamfi further took to his twitter handle to stress his message as he tweeted: “Notice is hereby served to all unscrupulous Security Officials who have lent themselves to the despotic Akufo Addo-gov’t as pliant agents of violence against innocent citizens, that the next NDC gov’t will fish them out and deal with them mercilessly when power eventually shifts”.



These comments by the Communications Director did not sit well with social media users. Twitter users have descended on Sammy Gyamfi as they describe his comments as loose talk.

Watch Sammy Gyamfi's post below.





