Social media users go hard on Akufo-Addo over plans to address the nation

Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo121212134567 Akufo-Addo met with hostility

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The majority of Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s announcement to address the nation on Sunday, October 30, 2022, on the state of the economy.

His address comes at a time when the country is facing extreme economic difficulty, which includes a high cost of living, cedi depreciation, and inflation, among others.

Due to how badly the economic hardship has affected Ghanaians, some citizens haven't taken it lenient with the president concerning some statements he makes.

Some social media users have again descended on him, from booing him in public to insulting him under every post he makes.

They have asked the president not to bother them with his loose talk, as many of the things he will address the nation on October 30, 2022, will not transform their lives.

“You’re not coming to say anything reasonable Mr man. Don’t come and disturb us with those loose talks,” a user said.

Another added, “Sorry Mr President, I don’t have pre-paid to watch you live.”

A third asked, “Addressing the nation based on what? Things you’ve put in place to reduce fuel in the country, reduce exchange rate or go in for a different loan.”

Read more comments below:



























