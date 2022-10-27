Social media users go hard on Akufo-Addo over plans to address the nation

Akufo-Addo met with hostility

The majority of Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s announcement to address the nation on Sunday, October 30, 2022, on the state of the economy.

His address comes at a time when the country is facing extreme economic difficulty, which includes a high cost of living, cedi depreciation, and inflation, among others.



Due to how badly the economic hardship has affected Ghanaians, some citizens haven't taken it lenient with the president concerning some statements he makes.



Some social media users have again descended on him, from booing him in public to insulting him under every post he makes.



They have asked the president not to bother them with his loose talk, as many of the things he will address the nation on October 30, 2022, will not transform their lives.



“You’re not coming to say anything reasonable Mr man. Don’t come and disturb us with those loose talks,” a user said.



Another added, “Sorry Mr President, I don’t have pre-paid to watch you live.”

A third asked, “Addressing the nation based on what? Things you’ve put in place to reduce fuel in the country, reduce exchange rate or go in for a different loan.”



Read more comments below:





Bebiaa ayɛ shye but we hoping something good comes out of it but remember to remove the finance minister, he has failed. Thank you Mr President — Nana Amankwah (@nanaamankwah) October 27, 2022

Lol...as if anyone is gonna pay attention to what you say anymore. — Deen (@GhDeen) October 27, 2022

To tell us to have faith in you Mr. President? Mr. President, have you checked the fuel prices? i am strong supporter of you but as it stand now, you lost it. "FAITH WITHOUT WORKS IS A DEAD FAITH" The Holy Bible. — john (@john_mettle) October 27, 2022

Am an NPP member but I don’t think Nana Addo can do something about this mess he has putting us in . #NanaDmustgo — lavishboy (@ybrmonilordjr) October 27, 2022

address your family ????....



Ghanaian don't need you ,anything about you and anything concerning you. #NanaAkufoAddoMustGo — trench_kid???????? (@_trench_kid66) October 27, 2022

Wei koraa deɛ ɔnye option, apuu — Nana Amankwah (@nanaamankwah) October 27, 2022

The Bɔrla Economy Address — Juliet AddisonSackey (@JASACKEY1) October 27, 2022

Address ur family members alone — Kwadwo Morgan (@lionmorgan19) October 27, 2022

You and who???,say you massa don’t include us masa????????‍♂️ — EbenGodgift (@ebengodgift2931) October 27, 2022

Eiii killer alumi ???? — Agenda (@NanaQwajoJnr94) October 27, 2022

Masa masa — Ashaiman Chris brown???????????? (@Khuteboi_Gh) October 27, 2022

Ur own words so what’s stopping u king pharaoh ??? pic.twitter.com/nQSulGr6io — RAS NANA TAGOR????_????????????®™???????? (@RASNANATAGOR) October 27, 2022

That's what you good at, just dropping addys — Me (@theRaiBoyy) October 27, 2022

ADA/BOG