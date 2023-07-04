Social media users grill Sam Okudzeto over 'sack Dormaahene' comment

Ghanaian lawyer, Sam Okudzeto

The name Sam Okudzeto appears to be on the lips of many Ghanaian social media users after the former asked the judicial service to sack Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II from his position as a sitting High Court Judge.

The former president of the Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto made this call when the Dormaahene proposed the discontinuation of the criminal charges against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.



However, some users of the microblogging platform, Twitter refer to Sam Okudzeto as biased for calling for the head of Dormaahene when other political officers have made similar or worst comments.



The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, who doubles as a High Court judge, Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, speaking at the 10th Atta Mills Anniversary Lecture that took place over the weekend, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, to as a matter of urgency, abort the trial against James Gyakye Quayson.



Henry Osei Akoto, a former NDC organiser hopeful reacting to Sam Okudzeto's stance tweeted, "I guess Sam Okudzeto was in 'Zambia' when Akufo-Addo mounted a stage and said Gyakye Quayson was going to prison. That's why he couldn't call for the sacking of the president."



Another user @marcusadampah added "When some Chinese Galamseyers were arrested for destroying our land, stealing our resources and committing heinous atrocities against Ghanaians, Akufo-Addo and his AG used their powers and set them free. Hear Osafo Marfo saying it in this video. Was Sam Okudzeto in this country?"



@AnnanPerry also added that "Sam Okudzeto annoys me whenever he speaks on trending issues in Ghana looking at his illegal, immoral and absurd behaviours in this country. Such a man has no right to make any comment sounding to be sensible."

Another user @KokuNanegbe wrote "There was a report that a Supreme Court Judge attempted bribing a Member of Parliament. Lawyer Sam Okudzeto didn't hear it.



A CJ's name was embroiled in a $5m bribery matter, Sam Okudzeto ESQ didn't hear it. There's a REASON why Ghana is still in a messy state."



Read more of the tweets below:

This man Sam Okudzeto has no right speaking on issues to sound like he is sensible. According to Kevin Taylor, his son raped his maid and sent the son abroad to cover it. This guy sits on GLC and politically haunts NDC lawyers and law students. This guy here, insulted a judge for… pic.twitter.com/LeKTjN6AhQ — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) July 4, 2023

Foolish,idiot and stupid sam okudzeto if indeed akufo addo has right to comment about the Gyakye Quayson's trial, the same equal right Nana Dormaahene can also comment about it https://t.co/D8ahdg3KPx — boyce (@boyce3145) July 4, 2023

