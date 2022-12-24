1
Social media users hail 22-year-old architect for beautiful home designs

Yaw Designs Impressive Yaw Appianing Boateng has stunned Ghanaians with his designs

Sat, 24 Dec 2022

A young Ghanaian architect Yaw Appianing Boateng has stunned Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter with his amazing architectural designs.

Boateng earned plaudit on Twitter after he posted his architectural design of modern houses.

He tweeted four photos of his designs with a caption that reads: "Hi Twitter, designed by yours truly just show me, love, by making my works go viral. Kindly retweet."

The comment section of his tweet was flooded with commendations while a section also asked about how to go about his designs.

In a previous interview, Yaw Boateng stated that his objective is to promote modern design in the local community.

"The architectural designs are supposed to help promote modern designs in our local communities."

