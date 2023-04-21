10
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi

Deceased Maadwoa .png Maadwoa was murdered by her boyfriend in Adum

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports coming in from Adum, Kumasi, state that the life of a young lady, identified as Maadwoa, has been cut short by her boyfriend, who shot her five times.

Maadwoa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are on a manhunt for the male suspect who murdered his partner after a misunderstanding.

Friends and sympathizers have taken to social media to mourn the death of Maadwoa and are demanding justice for her bereaved family.

A report by Kessben TV revealed that the sad incident took place on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Check out the posts below:









OPD/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
