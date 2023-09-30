Social media users mourn the death of 23-year-old woman in gory motor accident

On September 25, 2023, social media went crazy with mixed emotions when a post titled "Emergency Assistance Needed" was shared on many community groups, including Trotro Diaries.

"Victim Charlotte Ankrah, aged about 25 years, alleged to be a student of University of Ghana, Legon, is currently on admission at Steward Hospital, Yawkwei-Juaso District, due to a motor accident on the Accra - Kumasi high way. Any known relative should contact C/INSPR. Zaglago Francis on 0xxxxx," the post read with a passport photo of the victim.



While many commented that Miss Charlotte probably might have died in the accident, others had hopes that she might have been in critical condition, hence the search for her immediate family.



However, hours after the post had gone viral, gory pictures of the deceased at the accident scene indicating she died on the spot also went viral.



Her friends took to social media to express their shock and disappointment that young people are being killed in road accidents.



"That Yawkwei road has many potholes, if you ain’t familiar with the road, you will lose control of the wheel. R.I.P," one Qwajo Slade posted on Tiktok.

Meanwhile, the family has set October 7, 2023, for her funeral which will take place at Asante-Asokore Road.



Charlotte is reported to be a student of the University of Ghana.







