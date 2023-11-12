0
Social media users react to Sunday morning earth tremor in parts of Accra

Sun, 12 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of Accra experienced an earth tremor on the morning of November 12, 2023.

According to those living in the affected areas, it happened swiftly, but the impact was greatly felt.

No casualties or property damage has been recorded. Social media users who shared their experiences on Twitter described the tremor as terrifying.

Residents around Mallam, Gbawe, SCC, and Bortianor confirmed that they experienced the tremor.

However, residents of these areas remain in shock.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
