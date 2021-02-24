Social media users react to ‘akwaaba ceremony’ for coronavirus vaccines

The vaccines have arrived in the country

Some Ghanaians on social media have expressed shock over the government’s decision to hold a ceremony for the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country took delivery of the first batch of the 600,000 AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine today, February 24, 2021.



A brief ceremony which was shown live on state broadcaster GTV was performed to usher the vaccines into the country.



The ceremony was graced by Health Minister-nominee Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Oppong Nkrumah, the minister-designate for Information.



On social media, some Ghanaians are mystified that the government will organize a durbar for the arrival of the vaccines.



They contend that even the scientist who discovered the vaccines did not organize such jamborees to mark their remarkable achievement, how much more a country that is just receiving vaccines.

The convergence of people at the Kotoka International Airport at a time when the government is preaching social distancing was also cited by the critics.



Others also believe that the ceremony forms part of effort to demystify the myth surrounding the virus and assure Ghanaians of the safety of the virus.



Speaking at the ceremony, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the deployment of the vaccines begins on March 2, 2021.



Read the reactions below





I hear say COVID-19 vacine reach KIA Kotoka International Airport and Ghanaians dey dance ADOWA and AGBADZA to welcome it Eeiiii Ghana — KUDI 1ST CLASS FOOL (@kudi_gustavo) February 24, 2021

Dem dey show the arrival of Corona Virus Vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport for TV top, herh ???????? — 1RexSarkcess???????????????????????? (@RexfordKingsley) February 24, 2021

Some countries took millions of vaccines and went straight to work. In Nyamebekyere Republic, there's a ceremony to welcome it at Kotoka International Airport — slightly used virgin(SUV) ?? (@slytlyusevirgin) February 24, 2021

Arrival of hospital bed we did ceremony Arrival of vaccines too we are doing ceremony at Kotoka International Airport ei Ama Ghana the day we will produce our own vaccine dier 1 year soloku celebration o ???????????? — BEN 10 (@mrbennaih) February 24, 2021

The Covid19 vaccine has finally arrived at Kotoka International Airport.... Ladies and gentlemen will you take the vaccine??? pic.twitter.com/9hL1tHhpGY — HazardJnr ? (@Hazardjnr97) February 24, 2021

Serious countries are developing vaccines and the “living legends”have assembled at Kotoka International Airport with cameras to telecast live the arrival of Astra zeneca..Ayekoo #CitiCBS — Erm two things Bernard Avle???? (@emmauelwithyou) February 24, 2021

We are not serious in this country. A vaccine which will not cure nor prevent you from getting the virus is being indicated to be telecast on TV from Kotoka International Airport. What happened to the KNUST, Herbal vaccines/medication in Ghana. Let's be serious for once — Android User (@Martin_0_0_9) February 24, 2021

Today be like 6th March????????for Kotoka International Airport. My country??????????? #COVID19Vaccine — KOFI DARKO. (@boykodark) February 24, 2021