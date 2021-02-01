Social media users react to latest coronavirus restrictions announced by President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

There have been diverse reactions to the latest set of restrictions announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that funerals, wedding, parties and concerts have, until further notice, been banned.



The ban which comes in the wake of a third wave of the virus in the country is aimed at controlling the recent spike.



Nana Akufo-Addo stated that beaches and pubs, as have been the case for months, remain closed.



Fellow Ghanaians, until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials with no more than twenty-five [people] can take place, with [the] enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing.”



"All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work. Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements.

"Restaurants should provide take-away services and should, as much as possible, avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five per cent capacity rule in our stadia with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks," President Akufo-Addo stated.



On social media, some Ghanaians have been expressing their views on the address by the president.



His tone and facial expression according to some Ghanaians indicate anger.



Some also welcomed the new restrictions but were disappointed that the president was silent on public transport.



Below are some posts on social media

Nana Addo vex be like the Bloombar squad bore am

The beach people dei33 nbs shutdown ???????????????????????????? — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) January 31, 2021

My mum just called me and said she’s heard some lockdown agenda bi so she’s going to buy new mortar and pestle ????????????Nana Addo abegew ???? — Mr Asabere ????????? (@AsabereRoland) January 31, 2021

Nana Addo should have restricted full capacity for trotro & other public transports — CleDre ????? (@Aboki_CleDre) January 31, 2021

Fellow Ghanaians, the fabric our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is wearing today is Afe Bi Y? San [ some years are bound with trials or crisis ]



This fabric symbolizes hard times as we're weathering.

Let's adhere to the safety protocols and wear our mask.



Thank you pic.twitter.com/ObiVYXDxgA — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) January 31, 2021

Ah what's up with Nana Addo ah be like he bore today paa ow see the way he dey talk ???? — Sb Orlando???????????????? (@starboyorlando) January 31, 2021

Fellow Ghanaians , Nana Addo didnt Lockdown ???? he says we should Follow the Protocols ???? i need rope to buy — ABOA BANKU???????????????????? (@Aboa_Banku) January 31, 2021

No Vals Day????????????????????????

Herh Nana Addo 12 more 4 you okay!???????? — Drayy???????????? (@drayy09) January 31, 2021

Nana Addo Paaarhnn Ahiaa people tdey go funerals e be the school oo Nana...You for close down the schools???????????????????? — Drayy???????????? (@drayy09) January 31, 2021