News

Social media users react to latest coronavirus restrictions announced by President Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo Coro 21 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 1 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There have been diverse reactions to the latest set of restrictions announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that funerals, wedding, parties and concerts have, until further notice, been banned.

The ban which comes in the wake of a third wave of the virus in the country is aimed at controlling the recent spike.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that beaches and pubs, as have been the case for months, remain closed.

Fellow Ghanaians, until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials with no more than twenty-five [people] can take place, with [the] enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing.”

"All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work. Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements.

"Restaurants should provide take-away services and should, as much as possible, avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five per cent capacity rule in our stadia with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks," President Akufo-Addo stated.

On social media, some Ghanaians have been expressing their views on the address by the president.

His tone and facial expression according to some Ghanaians indicate anger.

Some also welcomed the new restrictions but were disappointed that the president was silent on public transport.

