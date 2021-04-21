Social media users react to news of Akuapem Poloo’s GH¢80,000 bail

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has topped Twitter trends after being granted a GH¢80,000 bail by an Accra High Court.

On April 16, 2021, an Accra Circuit Court sentenced her to 90-Day imprisonment over a naked photo she shared of herself and her son.



The news has been welcomed by friends and supporters of the actress who had early signed a petition and launched a campaign dubbed FreeAkuapemPoloo demanding release from prison.



Reacting to the news, a Twitter user by name wrote: “Breaking News: The Serwaa Amihere law firm is not happy with Akuapem Poloo’s bail and intend to challenge the decision. Lawyer Bridget Otoo will represent the firm at court. Online Esq fuo”



Some have described the news as timely following the arrest of self-styled priestess Nana Agradaa by the Ghana Police Service.



Another wrote: “Yesterday Nana Agradaa Defeated Akuapem Poloo for the Raw Woman Championship.”

“Akuapem Poloo going out for Nana Agradaa to come in,” said another.



“???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? Prison.... Our third change, Nana Agradaa comes on for Akuapem Poloo.”



The GH¢80,000 bail was granted to her with two sureties pending hearing on the appeal.



According to the High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, the applicant satisfied all four grounds of bail, pending the appeal.



The actress has been instructed to drop her passport at the registrar of the court. She is also required to report to the police every two weeks.

