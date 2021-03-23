Social media users sharply divided on the rejection of Rastafarian students by Achimota School

One of the Rastafarians who has been refused admission to Achimota

Hardly does an issue divide Ghanaians on social media like the one involving the two Rastafarian students who have been denied admission by the management of Achimota School.

The issue has created two distinct schools of thoughts with arguments for and against the motion raging on social media since last week when it first broke.



There is the liberal or better still modern class of people who view the issue from the lenses of human rights and make cases to justify why the school, by rejecting the students, is trampling on their rights to education and freedom of association.



There also exists the conservatives who posit that students should not be allowed to wear any kind of hairstyle to school. This school of thought stretches their argument to the point that the schools like every other organization or association have their set of rules and anyone who wants to join must be prepared to adhere to these rules.



The liberals take their view from the point that a student’s academic performance is not decided by the type of hairstyle he wears.



They attack the argument from the angle that the authorities are persons who are stuck in the old ways and unwilling to change their ways to suit current trends.

The question of religion also comes to play here. If students of other faiths are allowed to practice their faiths, what then stops the Rastafarians from doing the same?



The rebuttal is that if the Rastafarians want to have a place at the table of top schools, they should also like the missions, invest in education.



Below are some of the comments

































Now that the Ghana Education Service has made a definite pronunciation on the wearing of dreadlocks to school by Rastafarians on Cultural/Religious grounds, can we have a similar pronunciation on Hijab?

The Muslim girl child isn't wearing it as fashion either. #HijabIsAnIdentity pic.twitter.com/Veq3gJOwyz — farida (@makkawea) March 22, 2021

Ghana Education Service does understand the word Education itself.. How does some one hairstyle got todo with acquiring knowledge from the school.#TRAVEL&SEE — TOO RISKY (@LIL_SAM10) March 22, 2021

Ghana Education Service By 2030 Deɛ .....Toa So Mame???? pic.twitter.com/FCtF1uTsB3 — sirkenn.net (@sir_kenn) March 22, 2021

Achimota Senior High School has rejected the directive of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to admit two Rastafarians with dreadlocks.

Heeeer this principal no dey fear ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vTW1qe86dG — YOUTH PARLIAMENT ???????????????????????? (@NurudeenNsiah) March 22, 2021

Did I just hear the NAGRAT boss, Angel Kabou say any decision to allow the boys in means they (teachers) will map out a “chaotic” environment in schools.



Some African teachers truly see themselves as dictators,so, every chance to apply “power,” is gold to them.#locksdebate — PrampramFisherman (@AnnyOsabutey) March 22, 2021

A school built on the principle of inclusion from everywhere, is today going against that grain. It shows you the mindset of the people often recruited to head such institutions.



Aggrey and Co. will be deeply troubled in their graves. https://t.co/Q8Ijp842Vd — PrampramFisherman (@AnnyOsabutey) March 22, 2021