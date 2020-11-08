Social media users troll Owusu Bempah, Badu Kobi for ‘false’ prophecies on US elections

Leader of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of the Glorious World International Ministries, and his compatriot Badu Kobi who lead the ‘flock’ of Glorious Wave Church International are in the ‘mud’ following what some social media users assume to be false prophecies on the United States of America elections.

The two men, in separate videos, prophesied victory for Republican candidate Donald Trump at the expense of Democratic leader Joe Biden.



Badu Kobi in a viral video said “The same way Trump will bulldoze his way; he will win. Americans will not understand but Trump is 2021 President. Between the two [Biden and Trump], Trump is strong, Biden is weak, and he will use that strength to win. And so, Trump is the next President of America.



Bempah on the other hand made three prophecies on the elections, the last of which was an emphatic declaration of victory for Donald Trump.



“God follows elections and particularly, the US, He is very interested. Trump fulfilled a prophecy so God is very pleased with him. Archbishop Duncan Williams informed Paula White about my prophecy and she also told Donald Trump. So they acted on it and even called me to pray for Trump. We gave him some spiritual directives and he followed them.

“What he lost in the spiritual realm has been returned to him and if God permits, he will win the US elections. We will keep praying for him. A win for Trump will be good for the Christian faith and he will help expand the faith”.



Following the declaration of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 US elections, some Ghanaians are dragging the two men of God on social media.



To some tweeps, the two represent the growing and disturbing trend of men whose actions are bringing the Christian faith into disrepute.



Meanwhile, Prophet Badu Kobi has denied that he gave a false prophecy on the elections.

According to him, his statement in the viral video has been taken out of context.



