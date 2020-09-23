Socialist Forum celebrates Kwame Nkrumah

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has expressed his disappointment at discourses of intellectuals who are expected to provide leadership to guide all aspects of development in the country.

According to Dr Tamakloe, the discourses by intellectuals on the state of the economy and its future direction had “left us in a state of confusion as year-in-year-out despondency and hopelessness are the only outcomes.”



He said this on Monday in Accra at the celebration of the Real Founder’s Day organised by the Socialist Forum Ghana (SFG) which was under the theme “111 years of struggle: Nkrumah never dies.”



He explained that his disappointment was based on the fact that society had invested much in their training and that much was expected of them.



Dr Tamakloe said governments after governments, since Nkrumah have relied on loans, grants and donor support to embark on developmental projects, which he described as “cosmetic.”



Despite this, he stated that when it comes to reviews or assessments of economic performances, intellectuals always found good reasons to account for the state of decay.



He said Osagyefo Dr. osaKwame Nkrumah had so far been the only leader with a vision, indicating that the massive development programmes implemented by him were underpinned by carefully crafted, intellectually sound development plans.

“The consequence of these plans was that Ghana saw immense development in all sectors of national life,” he added.



In all these was the policy of Africanisation, which created better career opportunities for Ghanaians to be at the forefront of all institutions, he said.



Dr Tamakloe said Nkrumah selflessly dedicated his life to Ghana and Africa and demonstrated how the people of Africa could prepare themselves for service as well as strive to unite Africa and harness its wealth for the benefit of all.



The General Secretary of SFG, Mr Kwesi Pratt Jnr said Nkrumah would continue to be celebrated as the founder of Ghana because leaders and upcoming leaders have to take inspiration from the ideals and ideas of the first President of the country.



He said Dr Nkrumah taught Ghanaians and Africans at large that, “we can manage and utilise our own resources to achieve success.”



Mr Pratt said, “those who are trying to rewrite the history of this country will fail as September 21 will continue to be the founder’s day.”