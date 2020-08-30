General News

Society for Medical Laboratory Managers of Ghana and its Board of Directors inaugrated

File photo: The seven seven-member board of directors is chaired by Dr. Ahmed Mashud of Korle Bu.

The inauguration of the Society for Medical Laboratory Managers, Ghana (SMLM-G) was held using a virtual platform on Wednesday 25th August, 2020.

The occasion also saw the swearing-in of the seven-member board of directors of the society Chaired by Dr.Ahmed Mashud of Korle Bu teaching Hospital.



The chairperson for the 2-hour program was Dr. Ben Mensah, the Ghana chapter acting Chairman for the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS). The special guest and other dignitaries present were Dr. Godswill Chikwendu Okara, (Registrar WAPCMLS), Prof. Nafui Amidu (Dean School of Allied Health, UDS and President for WAPCMLS), Dr. Ignatius Awinibuno (President of GAMLS), Prof. Clement Opoku-Okrah (Professor and Former President of GAMLS), Dr.Samuel Opoku (Registrar, AHPC), Hon. Dr. Prince Sidoke Amuzu ( DCE Akatsi North and Former President of GAMLS), Dr. Tobi Owoade (Program Manager Clinton Health Access Initiative Ghana), Mr. Kwabena Oku-Afari (Chief Director MOH) and others from the affiliate institutions and collaborators of Allied Health Science.



SMLM-G is an independent society comprising of all medical laboratory managers in both the public and private sector with main purpose of enabling its’ members to become better leaders through peer reviews, conferences, workshops and shared ideas with peers from the country and across the globe in responding to emerging health needs of the society. A special request was made towards implementation of the National Health Laboratory Policy.



The guest speaker spoke Dr. Prince S. Amuzu spoke on the topic ‘Leading the leaders of the 21st Century Laboratory; Role of SMLM-G”.

The newly sworn in board chair remarks centered on empowering laboratory managers to achieve excellence in leadership through forward-thinking, educational, networking, and advocacy for opportunities in addition to calling on all stakeholders in healthcare to support all current and future objectives of SMLM-G for the benefit of the Ghanaian society.



The elated guest of honor, Mr. Kwabena Oku-Afari, chief director for MOH reiterated among other commendable concerns, the important role the medical laboratory profession plays in health care delivery for which reason challenges faced must be of prior concern to stakeholders and was hopeful that the establishment of this society will seek to line-up the leadership structure in the laboratory and the agencies. Our international guest, Dr. Godswill C. Okwara, and other special guest also delivered powerful solidarity messages in support of the aims and objectives of the society.



Then inaugural ceremony ended with all participants in high hopes that the contribution of SMLM-G to quality health care is timely to ensure our diagnostic system is prepared for future diseases that will be of global public health concern as we deal with covid-19 pandemic.

Source: George Darko, Contributor

