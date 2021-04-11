Sod cut for Kumasi International Conference Center

The 20 million dollar project is to be funded by Chinese investors led by CAITEC Group of companies

Work is set to begin on the construction of a multi-purpose edifice to boost tourism, creative arts and economic growth in Kumasi.

The Kumasi International Conference Centre is expected to bring new energies into the growing heritage tourism and movie industry.



The 20 million dollar project is to be funded by Chinese investors led by CAITEC Group of companies.



At a sod cutting ceremony, CEO of CAITEC Group of companies, Tang Hong expressed their readiness to move to site, as the entire project is expected to complete within a period of 5 years.



“The eco friendly project is meant for large conferences, exhibitions, drama, music performances and other form of activities. It will boost economic activities in Kumasi”, Mr Hong stressed.

Otumfuo’s Akwamuhene, Acheamfour Nana Boakye Agyemang Bonsu II, who represented His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, indicated Manhyia’s commitment towards supporting the project.



“I pledged the unflinching support of the Asantehene for his preparedness to offer guidance and advise and as when the developer needs”.



The project comes with exhibition halls, events centers, deluxe shops, office complex, luxury hotels, hi-tech gym, theme park, designer eatery, mini zoo, cosmetic clinic, automated car park and executive business suites.



It is a public, private partnership project with the Manhyia Palace.