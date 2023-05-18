Software Engineer allegedly involved in the sale of rented cars granted GH¢600,000 bail

File Photo

Source: GNA

Eugene Kyei Yeboah, aka Sparrow, who allegedly rented two vehicles from two rental companies and sold them to a mechanic, has made his second appearance before an Adentan Circuit Court.

Yeboah, a 26-year-old software engineer, charged with stealing, forgery of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) documents, and two counts of defrauding by false pretences, has pleaded not guilty.



The accused was earlier remanded by the court pending further investigations. It also preserved his plea.



The court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah later admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢ 600,000 with four sureties, two to be justified with landed property.



He is expected to reappear on June 19.



Inspector Eric Ransford Abban said that Yeboah resided in Tema while the first complainant, a mechanic, resided at Kokomlemle, Accra.



The court heard that the first complainant reported to the Police that he went to a car garage at Okponglo to buy a car.

It said he identified a Toyota Corolla with registration number GN 4926-21, bought the vehicle, and paid GH¢68,000 cash.



It said Yeboah handed over DVLA documents, with serial numbers allegedly covering the vehicle for him to change ownership.



The prosecution said the complainant bought an unregistered Toyota Camry, which Yeboah brought to another garage, at La Bawaleshie, at a cost of GH¢50,000.



It said the complainant paid GH¢ 35,000 cash and also presented a cheque for GH15,000 to Yeboah.



The prosecution said Yeboah handed over a Customs Declaration document to the complainant.



It said while the complainant was driving the Toyota Corolla, it was tracked and intercepted at Anyaa, Accra, by the Police, who said the vehicle had been stolen from the rightful owner.

The court heard that the complainant drove the Toyota Camry to the Legon District Police and lodged a complaint.



The prosecution said Yeboah was grabbed and handed over to the Legon Police, and during investigations, he disclosed that he rented both vehicles from two companies and later sold them to the complainant without the knowledge of the companies.



According to the prosecution, investigations revealed that the Toyota Camry was already registered in the name of Mantey Patience Aku.



The prosecution said Yeboah was released on a police inquiry bail whilst investigations were underway, but he jumped bail and engaged in similar offences until he was re-arrested.



In a related development, Yeboah appeared before the same court for allegedly stealing another Toyota Camry with registration number GB 923-21 valued at GH¢ 80,000, belonging to one Daniel Kwame Otege. He has denied the charge of stealing.