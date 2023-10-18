Sogakope Bridge is safe — Roads Minister

Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways

Source: GNA

Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, has assured travellers of the safety of the Sogakope Bridge as water levels rise.

The bridge is being inundated by the rising Volta River because of the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams, which began on September 15, and there were concerns over the safety of Ghana’s longest bridge.



The Roads Minister, who was in the company of other top executives at the Ministry, said the bridge, commissioned in 1967, had enjoyed optimum maintenance over the years.



“This is the longest bridge over water in our country and the Government will not allow anything to happen to the bridge. The government is working collaboratively with all key stakeholders to address the issue.



“The government is on top of the issues and the President is very particular on this issue.”



The Minister noted frequent visits and inspections of the bridge by engineers and spoke of plans to rehabilitate the structure.

“This bridge is part of our programme even before the advent of this disaster. The major activity on the bridge is to change all 18 expansion joints and we have entered an agreement with MC company based in Tema. We signed an MOU with them about three months ago. Work will start very soon.”



Mr. Amoako Atta said the Ministry was working “closely” with the VRA, and that the water was being monitored closely.



He noted that the water levels were safe, adding that aquatic weeds and other material affecting the flow of water were being taken care of.



Mr. Amoako Attah commended various stakeholders, including the leadership of the canoe fishermen association for their support.



The Minister gave the assurance that roads affected by the flooding would be fixed.

“At the end of this problem, the Government will take a general look at all the roads affected. I want to assure the people on behalf of the government that at the end of this my ministry and its stakeholders will ensure the roads are fixed.”



More than 3,000 have been affected by the flood in Central Tongu, and over 4,000 displaced in North Tongu.



The safe haven at St. Kizito Senior High School at Mepe in the North Tongu District holds the largest number of victims – more than 1000, and the VRA, NADMO and the various security services are on hand to provide the needed relief and support.