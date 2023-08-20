Soldier accidentally kills himself at Michel Camp while readying to take post – Military

File photo

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed the death of one Private Bayou Roger, whose rifle accidentally went off killing him instantly.

The incident, according to a statement dated August 19 occurred at a Base Ammunition Depot at Michel Camp.



"Preliminary investigative report indicates the soldier was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours when his rifle went off hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly," the statement read in part.



The statement signed by the Director General of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie, also revealed that the deceased had been sent to the 37 Military Hospital Mortuary.



"A team from the Homicide Unit of Ghana Police (GBETSELE Police Station) is collaborating with the Military Police to investigate the fatal incident.



"GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier," the statement added.



Attached below is a copy of the statement

SUSPECTED ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING AT BASE AMMUNITION DEPOT



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the death of a soldier from the 5 Infantry Battalion, Private (Pte) Bayou Roger, as a result of a suspected accidental discharge.



Pte Bayou, was part of a platoon from Southern Command performing duties at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) near Michel Camp.



The sad incident occurred on Saturday, 19 August 2023 at about 0750 hours at BAD.



Preliminary investigative report indicates the soldier was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours when his rifle went off hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly.



The body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

A team from the Homicide Unit of Ghana Police (GBETSELE Police Station) is collaborating with the Military Police to investigate the fatal incident.



GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:









You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:



















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



