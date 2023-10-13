Soldier under investigation for fraud allegedly commits suicide

File photo

Lance Corporal Sapak Dickson, a personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has reportedly committed suicide.

According to the GAF, the body of the deceased soldier was found hanging over an electrical cable on Friday, October 13, 2023.



The Army, in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, indicated that the late L/Cpl Dickson was a soldier from its 48 Engineer Regiment and was under investigation for fraud.



“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the death of a soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Sapak Dickson, whose lifeless body was found hanging on an electrical cable in the unit’s guard room. The sad incident occurred on Friday, October 13, 2023, at about 0530 hours.



“Preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier who was under investigation for several cases of fraud was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023, at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defense Civilian Staff,” parts of the statement read.



It added that “A team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations”.

