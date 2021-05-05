Soldiers in Ada not sent by McDan

CEO) of McDan Group of companies, Daniel McKorley

Claims that the armed Military presence in Ada and its surrounding communities was facilitated by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group of companies cannot be true.

It was reported that armed soldiers invaded farmlands in the communities and prevented the people from working.



According to the said publications, the soldiers were in the communities at the behest of McDan.



Meanwhile, checks conducted at the Ada Traditional Council and other relevant authorities revealed that there are soldiers in the entire Ada and not Songor alone.

According to Nene Ada, he requested for the security to guard the people constructing the roads prior to the Asafotu festival.



However, it emerged that most of the Chiefs around the lagoon are claiming they haven’t been informed of the coming into their communities by soldiers hence the attack on McDan.



Some people spoken to said they thought it was McDan who brought the soldiers into the communities to protect his interest in the Songor Salt mine.