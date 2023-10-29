Soldiers invade Garu, beat scores of residents to a pulp

Some officers of the Ghana Armed Forces flogging residents

Some officers of the Ghana Armed Forces have subjected scores of residents of Garu and its environs to brutalisation after they invaded this area this morning.

Many residents have been left injured and traumatized after the officers subjected them to merciless beating and other forms of abuse.



According to some of the victims of the military brutality, they were not told what their offence was but were just assaulted both physically and verbally.

Even though the reasons for the invasion remain unclear, it is widely speculated that the act was in retaliation for a confrontation that ensued between some National Security officials and a local vigilante group based in the area.