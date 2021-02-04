Soldiers should not be used as bodyguards – Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised issues against the use of military officers as bodyguards for important personalities in the country.

He said the men in uniform must not be reduced to that level.



He was commenting on the military protection given to the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa as well as the other roles they have been engaged in lately.



Mr Ablakwa said in a tweet that “It must be great that both the NDC and the NPP resort to the Supreme Court for redress when electoral disputes arise as happened in 2013 and is currently unfolding at the apex court. There can be no alternative.



“We must therefore be proud of our collective democratic achievements since 1992 but let us aspire to even higher standards and that must include the preservation of the high respect for and deep sense of professionalism of the revered Ghana Armed Forces.



“Like many governance experts, I also worry about some of the roles and deployments we see our soldiers undertaking lately – from storming collation centres, invading the Chamber of Parliament, providing personal security to certain individuals in hazy circumstances to carrying bags of private legal practitioners. We certainly cannot continue on this greasy path.”



Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Center (GISAC), Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu, has commended the state for protecting the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chair, Jean Mensa, with military officers.

He explained that the state has a statutory duty to provide her with adequate security at every level, home, office, and other places.



In a statement, the GISAC Boss, Mr Appiah Owusu said “I must state it clear that, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs. Jean Mensa has a police officer who provide personal protection (Bodyguard) for her in 24/7hrs.



“The state has a statutory duty to provide her with adequate security at every level, home, office, and other places.



“In doing so at any point in time, when there appears to be an increase threat to her person and her family, the state has the duty to ensure that she and her family are adequately protected per the tenets of the laws of the country.



“The Electoral Commission Chairperson by status can be equated to the rank of a higher court judge as a senior adjudicator.”