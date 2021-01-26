Solving digital divide will boost education divide – Dr. Adutwum

Some rural areas don't have access to internet connectivity.

Minister of Education designate, Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said improving Ghana’s digital divide will translate to significant gains in the education divide.

He averred during a submission in parliament that the coronavirus pandemic had deepened disparities in the education sector which disparities are deepened especially for children in public schools.



“I think the pandemic serves as a lesson to all of us when we talk about the disparities we see in terms of education and the fact that zooms are not available public school setting and families whose children go to public schools, we must not lose sight of the fact that it is happening because of the digital divide that we find ourselves confronted with, in this country.



“The digital divide, therefore, finds expression in education divide and for us to be able to solve the challenge of education we have to go to the root of the problem and solve the digital divide.



He assured that as the Minister of Education designate, if he gets the nod of parliament’s Appointment Committee: “these are issues that I have been assured that will be solved and with your input we are going to do a better job educating the children of Ghana in the midst of this pandemic.”

The main statement on which he made these comments was in respect of the International Day of Education. MP for Old Tafo Vincent Ekow Assafuah made a statement to mark the day which falls on January 24 every year.



His statement was strongly backed by minority leader Haruna Iddrisu who raised the need for government to address disparities in the education sector. Dr Adutwum’s submissions followed that of the minority leader.



During the pandemic, government rolled out online and on-screen lessons for school children but analysts criticized the move within the context of the move leaving behind students living in places without internet or electricity access.