Somalia floods death toll rises to 110 - UN

More than a million people have been displaced by the floods, UN says

The death toll from Somalia's ongoing floods has risen to 110, the UN humanitarian agency UN OCHA said on Sunday.

More than one million people have been displaced and 2.4 million people impacted across 36 districts, the agency added.



UN OCHA also warned of a high risk of disease spread following reports of suspected cases of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea in the states of Hirshabelle and Galmudug.



The agency added that only 30% of those impacted have received help, but at least 37 boats have been deployed to deliver supplies or evacuate those trapped by the flood water.

In recent weeks, Somalia and neighbouring Kenya and Ethiopia have experienced the heaviest rains in more than two decades, causing fatalities, displacement and widespread destruction.



The floods are caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which occurs due to the Pacific Ocean warming.



Scientists say extreme weather events like floods will become more frequent and intense as the atmosphere warms due to climate change.