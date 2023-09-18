Somanya Methodist Junior High School holds second speech and prize giving day

A group picture of the graduates and dignitaries who were present

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Somanya Methodist Junior High School held its second graduation speech and prize-giving day at the school premises at Plau.

The ceremony was held under the theme, "Preparing for changing work environments, leaving no learner behind".



The event saw the successful graduation of 140 students from the JHS department of the school with overwhelming joy as they moved to the next step in their educational ladder.



At the colorful ceremony, 29 outstanding students who excelled in various disciplines were duly honoured with awards, with 16 teachers who also exhibited exemplary achievements, also received certificates of appreciation.



Special guest of honour at the event, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a former Deputy Minister of Education and current Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, in a speech advocated for an effective decentralisation of Ghana’s education system.



Stressing the importance of interconnections and connectivity as crucial factors for the success of education, he disclosed that a leading member of the NDC and former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kwamena Ahwoi was leading plans to advance the decentralisation concept through comprehensive blueprints aimed to achieve full decentralisation of education and health services.

The lawmaker averred that the present situation presented an opportune time to revisit the plan for complete decentralisation of the education and health sectors.



The legislator also called for a cordial relationship between the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the religious bodies that assisted in running schools to improve the education system.



On her part, the headmistress of the school, Believe Amoah said out of 50 Junior High Schools in three distinct parts of the country, the school was adjudged the first runner-up in the plastic waste management initiative.



She said, “In quiz contests at the circuit and regional levels, we also placed first runner-up,” adding that the school provided other clubs to help pupils reach their full potential, such as the cadet corps, culture and drama groups, amongst others.



The school head however noted that despite the successes, the school was facing other challenges that included lack of fence wall, student absenteeism, truancy, and failure of some parents to provide basic needs for their wards.

“Our school has been encroached on by nearby residents, and we will need the necessary support from philanthropists and other non-governmental organisations to wall the premises,” she added.



To address the need for basic needs of the pupils, the headmistress appealed to the government to provide teaching and learning materials, such as textbooks, to enhance effective academic activities.



She also urged parents to monitor and supervise their children and ensure that they study at home.