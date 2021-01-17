Sombo community enskins new divisional chief

Naa Yelpoee Mwaamuo II, during his enskinment at his community in Sombo

The people of Sombo at the weekend enskinned Naa Yelpoee Mwaamuo II as the new Chief of the Divisional Area in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.

The successful enskinment of Naa Mwaamuo II follows the death of the former Chief, Naa Dr Banka Nagyale Oraa II, on March 12, 2014.



The ceremony, which took place at Sombo shortly after a customary visit to the Paramountcy at Kaleo, attracted several illustrious sons and daughters of the community, chiefs from other communities, political party executives, development partners, friends of the community and other well-wishers.



In an address after his enskinment, Naa Yelpoee Mwaamuo II expressed gratitude to the people and asked for continued support and cooperation to help drive the area’s development.



He urged unity and appealed to the people to demonstrate that at all times, adding that with unity the community could achieve the individual and collective dreams.



Naa Mwaamuo II said he was ready to provide leadership that would find lasting solutions to disputes, grievances and differences in opinions at the community level rather than at the courts.

He said peace was necessary for development and pleaded with community members to help maintain the current peaceful coexistence.



Naa Abayema Kandemekper, the Chief of Kanyini, appealed to the people of Sombo to support their Chief to succeed.



He said no Chief could succeed without the absolute support of his people, adding that to be proud of their chief’s achievements they needed to give him the necessary backing.



Sombo is the hometown of the newly elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic and the longest-serving Member of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.