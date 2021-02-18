Some Akufo-Addo appointees don’t deserve to be approved - Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of Insight newspaper

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has disclosed that some of the appointees nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his second term in office do not deserve to be approved by the Appointments Committee.

According to him, the destiny of Ghana rests on the shoulders of the designated ministers hence their inability to justify why they merit appointments should be an indication that they deserve the post.



Although he refused to categorically state the names of the exact people who do not merit a ministerial position, the veteran journalist said some two persons would have been shown the exit door if he was on the committee panel.



“I’m happy with the quality of vetting, I think it’s very high. I will be exceedingly surprised if all those who [were] nominated are approved because I have some problem areas but I will not make official statements now,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr. said on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV.



He added, “Some of them should not be given the mandate. So far, I have seen two people who have been nominated and if I was on the appointments committee, I will vote against them.”



Kwesi Pratt Jnr. who was extremely pleased with the quality of vetting by the Appointments Committee noted that the current members on the committee have exceeded his expectations unlike members of the erstwhile committee four years ago.

He explained that the probity and accountability demanded by the current committee bare fact of their hard work compared to the past committee who were more inclined to humour.







“I think they are doing pretty well because there was one ministerial vetting that I saw and I nearly burst into laughter. A woman who attended Methodist church appeared before them and they asked her to sing one hymn and all of these have happened before. Now they are dealing with issues of development and accountability,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr. said.



