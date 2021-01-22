Some Basic Schools in Ho Municipality receive PPEs

Some Basic schools in the Ho Municipality have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Ghana Education Service to enable them to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The items included nose masks, hand sanitizers, tissue papers and liquid soaps and are to help both teachers and pupils adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures.



The government of Ghana continues to work to ensure that students and teachers across the nation are properly equipped through the Ministry of Education.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some of the schools, teachers and pupils were seen fully masked, with Veronica buckets filled with water, presence of liquid soaps, tissue papers and hand sanitizers assembled at vantage points.



Mrs Mary Elizabeth Dekoa, Headmistress of Philip Akpo Junior High School (JHS), said the items were distributed to the pupils immediately after taking delivery of them.



She said academic work had begun smoothly, with 98 percent of the student population present.

GNA spotted six Veronica buckets filled with water, some liquid soaps and tissue papers at vantage points in the school serving a total of 198 students.



Mr Nelson Ahiador Macbeth, Assistant Headmaster of Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School in Bankoe, affirmed that the school had received their PPEs and were distributed to the students.



He said his outfit would ensure total compliance of the protocols to avoid the spread of the virus.



Students and teachers in the schools strictly adhered to all COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing of nose masks and frequent washing of hands, he added.